Fee block protests at UCT intensify as students arrested

Cape Town - UCT students have called on the Minister of Higher Education and Training to intervene in the ongoing battle between students and university management over fee blocks after the police allegedly violently attacked protesting students earlier today. Students allege that the SAPS was instructed by the Dean of Law to remove them from the Kramer Building, leading to the use of tear gas and physical attack against the students by the officers. Two students, reportedly in the leadership of different student political parties, were reportedly arrested.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that two arrests were executed and the students were being detained at Rondebosch Police on charges of contravening a court order and public violence. He said protesting students started disrupting classes again and tried to enter Kramer Law lecture rooms on middle campus when the police stopped them. “Just after 11am, the protesting students started pelting police with metal drum lids, stones and other objects. Police took action to disperse the protesting students. Our members will remain in the area to monitor the situation,” Van Wyk said. Onthatile Modise, secretary general of the UCT Student Representative Council (SRC), said: “We have been waiting for the management to address us since this morning, but they just refuse, just like they refuse to come up with a progressive response to our issues. Today the students were brutalised and we cannot accept that. We want the Department of Higher Education to intervene and be part of these talks. We are tired of waiting for the management that clearly has no interest to hear us.”

He said the students had gathered at the building to raise their plight about the financial issues and wanted answers about the reports that the acting vice-chancellor, Sue Harrison, had travelled abroad, leaving the institution in the midst of a crisis. Bongolethu Tembe, treasurer general of the SRC, said: “It was quite shocking and hard to believe that she is out of the country, because it makes no sense she could decide to travel in the middle of these negotiations. What kind of a mother abandons her children in times of trouble? If that is true then it would clearly mean the management has no interest in solving this and we have already lost a full academic month. “We are not doing this because we don’t want to study, we want the 7 000 financially challenged students to also be afforded education.”

He said the students intended to remain outside the building until the management came out to address them and would sleep there if need be. “Ironically, white students remained by the building, protected by the police, while us the blacks were on the other side. We don’t know whether that was deliberate,” Tembe said. This comes nearly a month since the conflict between the students and the management started, and students said they hope involving the Department of Higher Education will lead to progressive negotiations.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said: “UCT states that no instruction was issued by any university official, and Public Order Policing (POPs) unit carried out their response to unlawful acts within the parameters of the interdict. “UCT also understands that, in response to missiles being thrown, POPs responded in accordance with their standard operation procedures in order to disperse students. “A group of protesters disrupted lectures at a number of venues, including the New Lecture Theatre on upper campus and Kramer Building on middle campus. They intervened and took charge of managing the Kramer area, as per the authority granted by the interdict. The university understands that a few arrests were made for unlawful protest action in violation of the court order.”