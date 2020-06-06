Feenix tackles the digital divide

THE coronavirus pandemic has forced many institutions to move their classes online and has exposed a growing digital divide between students. Crowdfunding organisation Feenix was founded in 2017 as a response to the #FeesMustFall movement and, along with funding partner Standard Bank, it has raised just under R40million to support about 1200 students who don’t have the resources for their studies. Weekend Argus spoke to two of the students who benefited from Feenix. Rhulani Salani is an IT final-year Tshwane University of Technology undergraduate student, with a passion for technology and innovation who is at risk of not being able to continue her studies. Salani does not have access to a laptop. “Until now, I have completed my assignments in the university computer lab. I don’t have a computer to do this from home, and it’s really difficult as I also won’t be able to attend online classes. I really would like to finish my final year, as I will be one of few young people to graduate from my community,” Salani explained.

The young woman found out about Feenix from a friend and asked for assistance. “After registration, I was chosen for the #CapTheGap campaign and I received a laptop and food voucher,” Salani said.

“I hope that Feenix can reach more students and I am thankful for their generosity.”

Another beneficiary and a student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Penelope Gumede, said: “I heard Feenix has been very good to its beneficiaries during this lockdown.

“They have gone out of their way to ensure that I have resources through the means of data and a laptop to enable me to continue with my studies. In addition, Feenix has made sure that I’m not hungry in the process and has also issued me with a food voucher. There is a huge digital divide in South Africa as a result of the apartheid regime which has caused certain communities to take longer to develop.”

Surveys indicate that between 10 and 30% of students at affluent universities do not have access to adequate computing resources. This percentage is far higher at historically disadvantaged universities.

Leana de Beer, chief executive at Feenix, said: “Feenix is a safe and transparent platform that allows funders to help students with expensive costs for tertiary education and a place for students to fund-raise formally. The lockdown hit the student population very hard.

“Students who rely on campus resources had to leave and go back home or find alternative accommodation. Many students who are not equipped with the right resources are not able to access digital education and the lockdown highlighted the digital divide in South Africa.”

De Beer said the fund would be disbursing another R2m next month which would fund around 45students.

“The success of this initiative will prove that South Africans are stronger together.

“Together we can #CapTheGap and ensure that missing middle students in their final year, as well as those in postgraduate studies, can complete their year safely.”

Weekend Argus