Cape Town - Financially excluded students have been left out in the cold as the #FeesMustFall movement distances itself from non-supporting students. According to a Facebook post by the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) component of the movement, students who have failed to support the movement in previous years will either have to fight the system on their own or “go home”.

This comes after a number of students had approached the activists for assistance when they could not access the registration system.

In a Facebook post, the movement said: “It must be clear to students that you reap what you sow. CPUT (students) were all acting as if they are rich millionaires. While those fighting for free education which lead to free registration were subjected to illegal arrests, unending court cases and seeking support from all you students.

“You all equally betrayed student activist(s), who fought for you.

“Poor students must just go home and rich students study, blame your ignorance,” read the statement.

CPUT spokeswoman Lauren Kansley said the institution was not in a position to accommodate walk-ins at residences. “CPUT accommodates in the region of 30% of our students in residence. Only students who have been accepted and applied for residence in good time are prioritised.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of students have been sleeping in the institution’s student centre due to lack of accommodation.

Nokwazi Dube, 18, from Durban arrived in Cape Town with her mother earlier this week hoping to find her accommodation ready.

“I don’t understand because I applied for both academics and accommodation and I was accepted and now I get here, there is no accommodation,” she said.

Meanwhile, universities across the city said processes were running smoothly.

