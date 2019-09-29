This follows several attempts by students to address the matter with university authorities, including strike action three weeks ago.
The students are demanding tighter security, which includes the installation of CCTV cameras, visible patrols, the establishment of a tribunal and ombudsman to preside over gender-based violence (GBV) cases, proper vetting of staff during recruitment, and for the university to continue with investigations into rape cases - even if the cases are dropped by complainants.
Allegations of sexual harassment and rape, some cases involving staff and students, had been reported to authorities at the start of the year but no action had since been taken, students told Weekend Argus last week.
They claimed that when they asked authorities to take action and commit to fighting GBV on campuses, the university tried to intimidate student leaders into silence, and threatened to expel them or suspend them.