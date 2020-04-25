Finding a purpose amid the Covid-19 strife

Every day brings with it a new challenge for families trying to make ends meet during the lockdown. For one Muslim family in Athlone trying to prepare for Ramadaan, they are grateful that their produce business has helped them meet some of their needs. Aneesa and Faizel Hendricks, who have two sons, Reza, 10, and Riyaaz, 9, are now running a fruit and vegetable stall from their home. Before the lockdown, Aneesa would ordinarily help her boys get ready for school before heading to Gatesville to set up a stall, while Faizel would visit a market for fresh produce to sell. “We live opposite Kewtown and there’s a lot of less fortunate people living there and they kept on coming to our house, ringing the bell and asking are we not going to open because they are hungry,” said Aneesa.

So, the Hendrickses literally set up shop on their doorstep.

“There’s no fruit and vegetable stands here and the people can’t afford to go to the big supermarkets and buy things there,” Aneesa said.

The routine of setting up and serving customers has also kept her sons busy, she added. “We plan to continue to work and, of course, stock up a bit more for Ramadaan.”

Putting food on the table has also been a concern for Gillian and Theodore Edwards in Kalk Bay, who have two daughters. Theodore’s two brothers and father also live with them.

Theodore and his brothers are crayfish fishermen but have been unable to work since last year, said Gillian, who started working just before the lockdown.

Half of her wages goes towards one of her daughter’s school fees.

“I started at the school here right opposite our home. I was just a casual there for an hour or two a day to help clean the classrooms,” Gillian said.

They have since been receiving food parcels and donations from those in their community.

“We must say thank you to Ismaiel Fortune for his kind contributions during this time,” Theodore added.

He and his brothers have also been helping to service and repair boats docked in Kalk Bay Harbour in preparation for when fishermen will be allowed to return to sea.

For pensioners Monica, 69, and Thomas Abrahams, 78, in Bonteheuwel, life under lockdown has also brought its fair share of challenges.

Their daughter, Michelle Campbell, lives with them, and Monica said having her at home has been a blessing.

“She takes us to the shops, she goes with me and then we draw my pension and my husband’s pension,” she added.

Monica has also begun selling cloth face masks she has made from material found around her house.

“I’m not really a dressmaker but I have my sewing machine and usually will do small alterations for people who bring me their clothes,” she added.

Weekend Argus