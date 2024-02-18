Findings of submarine tragedy inquiry in the hands of the Navy chief for review

Cape Town - Five months after three South African Navy officers died when a wave swept crew overboard during an operation in Kommetjie, the findings of an inquiry have been handed over to SA Navy Chief, Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese. He will review the findings before they are sent to the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans to be finalised.

This week, the SA Navy confirmed the SANDF legal officials would also be reviewing the board’s findings to verify whether compliance and regulations had been followed. Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise is also expected to be briefed on the outcome before the inquiry is deemed completed. Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese upon arrival at SAS Manthatisi with Lieutenant-Commander Gillian Hector, the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine. Hector was one of the victims killed during the exercise. Lieutenant-Commander Gillian Hector, the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine, Warrant Officer William Masela Mathipa, and Warrant Officer Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela were killed during a storm when high waves impacted a vertical transfer (VERTREP) exercise involving the South African Air Force (SAAF) Maritime Lynx helicopter and the SA Navy’s submarine SAS Manthatisi on September 20 in Kommetjie.

The submarine was en route to Cape Town. Seven crew members were swept out to sea during the incident, of whom four survived. The inquiry convened soon after the tragedy. Days after the incident, Lobese said the SAS Manthatisi tragedy was caused due to Mother Nature, following a freak wave.

Commander Theo Mabina of the SA Navy explained the process: “All internal processes relating to the extensive investigation are still under way. “The board (inquiry) was completed and sent to the Convening Authority, Chief of the SA Navy, Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese on December 7. He is currently carrying out the review process. “The process is intended to check, reconcile, and ensure compliance with the terms of reference issued by the Convening Authority.

“The SANDF Legal officials will subsequently review the board to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. “Once the evaluation processes is finished, the Chief of the SA Navy will brief the Chief of the SANDF, who will in turn brief the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans. “The board will not be considered finished until all of these processes are completed.”