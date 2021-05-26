Fire claims the life of 54-year-old woman

Cape Town - A 12-year-old boy has been rescued from the flames which engulfed his home and took the life of a 54-year-old woman in Bishop Lavis this morning.

Police and fire rescue teams were called out to the house in Reenberg Road just after 9am.

Police indicate that the 12-year-old boy had been rescued and that a 54-year-old woman had died.

The fire engulfed two backyard dwellings, leaving nine people homeless.

Police have said they do not suspect foul play, while the cause of the blaze is undetermined at this stage.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk said the woman was found among the debris of the fire and that an inquest docket had since been opened.

“According to reports the occupants of premises in Reenberg Road in Bishop Lavis were alerted early this morning, about smoke coming from one of the structures in the back of the yard. Upon investigation they found that one of the wendy houses was on fire.

“The occupants tried to extinguish the fire, but failed to succeed.

“A 12 year old boy was rescued when he was taken from the burning structure. When the fire brigade extinguished the fire they found the body of a 54-year-old female among the dirt,” he said.

It is unclear whether the woman and the child were relatives.

A 54-year-old woman died in the fire in Bishop Lavis. pic supplied

City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said two informal structures had burnt in the backyard.

“The City’s Fire and Rescue Service received the emergency call at 9:06am of a wendy house alight in Reenberg Road, Bishop Lavis,” he said.

“Fire crews from Epping and Belhar were dispatched to the scene.

“The caller stated that one person was trapped inside the wendy house.

“Other services on scene included SAPS and Metro EMS.

“The fire was extinguished at 10:41am and two informal structures were destroyed, leaving nine persons displaced.

“One adult female sustained fatal burn wounds.

“The cause of the fire is unknown.”

Ward councillor, Angus Mckenzie said they would offer guidance and assistance to the destitute families and were saddened by the tragedy: “A devastating house fire in Reenberg Road, Bishop Lavis has claimed the life of a 54-year-old mother of four, the circumstances around the fire is unknown at this time.

“All rescue personnel were immediately deployed to the scene. Our deepest sympathy goes out to the affected family.

“The sub council, together with the ward councillor will support and assist as far as possible,” McKenzie said.

