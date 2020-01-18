Cape Town - More than 200 pupils could not attend the first week of school due to a fire that destroyed more than a 100 homes in Solly’s Town at The Strand.
Community leader, Dumisani Layisha said the fire started when two live wires came in contact with each other causing a spark. A list of affected minors was drafted.
“We compiled a list of the affected children. We took that list to the ward councillor Simthembile Mfencane. Most of the parents of these children were at work during the fire so no one could rescue some of their belongings.”
Sindisiwe Khatywa, the community member who drafted the list of children affected, said they ranged in age from 4 to 18. They cannot go to school because their school uniforms and stationery were destroyed.
Councillor Mfencane confirmed that a total of 138 homes were destroyed. Of the 203 children on the list, most were pupils at Silukhanyo and ACJ Phakade primary schools.