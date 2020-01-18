Fire destroys 100 homes, keeps kids from school









A fire tore through Solly’s Town informal settlement in Nomzamo, Strand, razing more than 100 shacks. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - More than 200 pupils could not attend the first week of school due to a fire that destroyed more than a 100 homes in Solly’s Town at The Strand. Community leader, Dumisani Layisha said the fire started when two live wires came in contact with each other causing a spark. A list of affected minors was drafted. “We compiled a list of the affected children. We took that list to the ward councillor Simthembile Mfencane. Most of the parents of these children were at work during the fire so no one could rescue some of their belongings.” Sindisiwe Khatywa, the community member who drafted the list of children affected, said they ranged in age from 4 to 18. They cannot go to school because their school uniforms and stationery were destroyed. Councillor Mfencane confirmed that a total of 138 homes were destroyed. Of the 203 children on the list, most were pupils at Silukhanyo and ACJ Phakade primary schools.

Deputy principal at Silukhanyo, Mawande Daweti said the school quickly responded by donating clothes to children and adults.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t stationery but we donated clothes. We asked the teachers if they could bring decent clothing they could donate. We handed those items to the ward councillor.”

Disaster Risk Management (DRM) portfolio head for public awareness and preparedness Charlotte Powell said: “City of Cape Town Informal Settlement Management Department has issued 143 starter kits for residents to rebuild their dwellings.”

She added that DRM had asked Gift of the Givers to provide humanitarian relief.

Director of Gift of the Givers, Badr Kazi said: “We helped out with food, blankets and water. We are now busy arranging school packs, stationery and uniforms for the learners that were affected.”

Layisha said the fire started around 1:50pm. Members of the community called emergency services while trying to rescue what they could.

They were told there would be organisations donating clothes but some people had donated clothes already.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said: “For the period January to December 2019 there was a total of 42 informal structure fires in that area - Asanda Village, Lwandle and Nomzamo.

