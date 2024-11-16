Five life terms for accused in Brooklyn human trafficking case

Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court has handed down a hefty sentence of five life terms in prison to a Cameroonian man who was convicted alongside his wife and cousin for trafficking women from Springbok and the Eastern Cape to work as sex slaves on the streets of the Mother City. Dramatic scenes unfolded at the Western Cape High Court yesterday as Edward Ayuk burst into tears in the dock as Judge Alma De Wet handed down the sentence.

Ayuk along with his cousin Yannick have been in custody for over seven years after being busted by the Hawks for running a brothel in Brooklyn in September 2017. The duo went on trial in November 2021 alongside Ayuk’s estranged wife, Leandrew Williams in what was dubbed the biggest Human Trafficking case before a local court. The trio were slapped with over 40 charges including rape, kidnapping, assault and various other offences for running a brothel in Milnerton.

During the mammoth trial, several of the women were transported from their home towns to take the stand. They told the court of drug abuse, alleged beatings and the semantics of working on the streets of the Mother City. Williams also took the stand in her own defence denying she had trafficked any women from Springbok. After the State closed its case, defence lawyer Advocate Bash Sibda successfully argued for the acquittal of 27 charges against Yannick. They were later found guilty by De Wet on various charges and Williams taken into custody after being released on bail several years earlier.

After they were convicted, Williams turned on the father of her children and confessed that he had beaten and sold women saying she too was a victim but was too scared to speak up. In her lengthy judgment De Wet explained she analysed all the victim assessment reports and the findings of the social workers and explained that many of the victims were left traumatised after being treated like commodities. She explained that while she could find no compelling reasons to divert from the prescribed minimum sentence for Edward it was clear that his cousin, Yannick, while he resumed operations of the brothel in the absence of Edward, he had not exhibited violence towards the victims.

De Wet highlighted the drug dealing charge of Edward and said it was clear that the use of crack cocaine by the victims was a tool used to enslave them. "One of the first things that Accused 1 did was to get them to smoke rocks. This was part and parcel of his tactics to manipulate, coerce and intimidate them into doing his bidding." De Wet said the victims were stripped of their dignity and described their experiences as the "worse form of abuse".

“The complainants were defenceless victims who were subjected to abuse of the worst form. They were treated like objects and stripped of their dignity as human beings. They were treated like commodities by the accused for their greed of money and power.” De Wet sentenced Edward to five life terms of imprisonment for every count of human trafficking, 15 years for living off the earnings of prostitution, 10 years for every count of kidnapping, 10 years for assault and another 10 years for tampering with ID documents. But the Judge was interrupted when Edward was seen bursting into tears in the dock as he refused to listen any further.