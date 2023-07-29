Five major dams in the City are at 100% capacity, a first in years

It is the first time five Cape Town dams have been at 100% water capacity at once in recent years, and water experts differ in predicting whether or not the upcoming summer season will be less dry in the province. The City of Cape Town has revealed that major dams, Berg River, Steenbras lower, Steenbras upper, Theewaterskloof and Wemmershoek River, currently have 100% stored water, the highest it's been in years.

Berg River and Theewaterskloof are the only rivers that were at 100% in 2021 and again in 2023. Previously, in 2021, Steenbrass lower and upper ranged between 79.3%-86.4% water storage. Wemmershoek was at 96% in 2021. Water expert and academic Dr Kevin Winter said the bountiful rainfall experienced by the province would improve the water table, resulting in a less dry summer than usual. “Moisture in the soil will reduce the need for excessive irrigation and reduce the stress that is caused by the early onset of a dry summer. Small farm dams in the region are also likely to be full, but as we move in the summer, it should mean that farmers are able to abstract their water allocation from river and groundwater without restrictions to their allocation. Natural water storage and a raised water table are nature’s way of storing water,” he said.

Wouter Kriel from the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said though the Western Cape dams are full, nothing suggests that this upcoming summer season will not be dry. “The implication for us is that residents of the Western Cape should continue to use water sparingly, even though our dams are currently full. Water saving must become a permanent aspect of our behaviour. “Over the longer term, we need to plan for climate change, which will, over time, make our region drier and hotter. We are also expected to experience more intense floods and droughts when they do occur. Added to this, we are a growing province with annual population growth of 1.6% predicted for the period 2022 to 2032,” he said.