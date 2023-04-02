Five police stations are protected by private security

Private security has been hired to protect at least five police stations in the provinces as crime continues to spiral. This was revealed in a question and answer session at the Provincial Legislature recently.

In addition, MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen said 76 CCTV cameras were placed at different police stations to ensure the protection of the police and residents. “It is critical that all SAPS stations are equipped with CCTV cameras. At this stage, only 76 of the 151 stations are equipped with CCTV cameras. “The average cost for replacement of a complete system is R200 000. These cameras can and should serve as an extra layer of protection to both SAPS officers and members of the public.

“Any incident that might occur in and around a station can be captured (on camera) and used in a court of law, especially where there might be a lack of evidence for whatever reason. “With the national government managing SAPS, it is uncertain as to when the remainder of the stations, if ever, will be fitted with CCTV cameras. “This is yet further confirmation why SAPS must be devolved to a capable provincial government such as ours. We want to ensure that our SAPS are fully equipped and resourced, as the national government will not do so.

Allen added due to the electricity crisis they also installed a two-hour UPS system to keep CCTV cameras running. “Previously, installed systems were dependent on generator power supply. A project to fit all police stations with power inverters is under way to ensure CCTV cameras will function throughout the duration of each load-shedding session.” Standing committee on community safety chairperson Gillion Bosman posed the questions about the CCTVs at police stations, burglaries and how load shedding affected the operations.

“Were there any cases of police stations burgled and vandalised and if so what are the relevant details, what cost was incurred for each case and were any criminal cases opened as a result and what were the outcomes?” asked Bosman. Allen stated that since 2019, 19 police stations were burgled and 62 were vandalised. “Crimes were registered as burglaries on business premises, malicious damage to property and arson. Approximately R256 432 was incurred with 81 cases opened with 11 convictions.”

He explained the police stations had not sought the services of local enforcement but there were five police stations which are protected by private security. Policing specialist Eldred de Klerk said it was a concern that the police can’t integrate aspects of security into their work, in terms of their own personal protection and of the people they take into custody at police cells, and looking after people who come to the police station for community services for assistance. “They are supposed to be able to integrate that into their work.

“It should be a concern when a private entity provides those services, because that private entity is unaccountable to the public, because it is public money that is spent on that service and when they fail to do so they are not necessarily held accountable by us.” Bosman also wanted to know about the state of the infrastructure and access control at the stations. Allen replied that five stations in the city did not have holding cells.

“Goodwood, Kensington, Parow, Philippi East and Table Bay Harbour, indicated that they use the detention cells or vacant room in the community service centre (CSC) to process detainees. “A request for construction detention cells which include holding cells were placed on the User Asset Management Plan (UAMP) for all police stations. The plan is managed by the Divisional Commissioner: Supply Chain Management in conjunction with the National Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.” Seven police stations in the metro including Belhar and Bothasig don’t have detention facilities and the suspects are kept at other stations.