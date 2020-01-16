Cape Town - “This is an opportunity to continue celebrating excellence in theatre.”
These are the words from well-known radio personality, Africa Melane, who was recently appointed Chair of the panel of judges for the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards.
Melane, who hosts the Weekend Breakfast show on 702 and CapeTalk, has been a member of the panel since 2011 said this is the first time that a sitting member has been made Chair.
“Members are usually invited at the discretion and invitation of Distell so for me this is a huge honour,” he said.
The 10 member panel are responsible for theatre reviews and ultimately the Fleur du Cap Awards which will take place on March 22 at the Baxter Theatre.