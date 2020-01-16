Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards will celebrate theatre's excellence - Africa Melane









Picture: Supplied Cape Town - “This is an opportunity to continue celebrating excellence in theatre.” These are the words from well-known radio personality, Africa Melane, who was recently appointed Chair of the panel of judges for the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards. Melane, who hosts the Weekend Breakfast show on 702 and CapeTalk, has been a member of the panel since 2011 said this is the first time that a sitting member has been made Chair. “Members are usually invited at the discretion and invitation of Distell so for me this is a huge honour,” he said. The 10 member panel are responsible for theatre reviews and ultimately the Fleur du Cap Awards which will take place on March 22 at the Baxter Theatre.

Melane and his team have shortlisted 60 productions for the awards which is much like the Oscars for local directors, actors, playwrights and theatre makers.

“We have actually noticed a slight drop in the numbers this year. We usually review between 80 and 100 productions but I suppose everyone is feeling the financial pinch,”he said.

Productions are judged according to a criteria which includes, a minimum of eight performances over a three week period and it has to be a paid gig. Winners in the 25 categories are awarded the sought-after Fleur du Cap Medallion Theatre Award and a cash prize.

“This year we are also happy to introduce an exciting new category for fresh South African writing which will be performed for the first time,” he said.

Hopefuls will be rubbing shoulders with the theatre literati, past winner, industry stakeholders, politicians and main sponsor, Distell.

Melane’s love for theatre was sparked when he was in grade five and watched a production of Iphi’Ntombi and was “hooked”.

Ï never starred in any plays myself, I was always the narrator but never the actor,” said Melane when asked about his passion for theatre.

“This is an incredible honour, an immense responsibility that I do not take lightly. We have outstanding theatre in Cape Town, truly world class,” said Melane who will this year celebrate his 16th year in radio and at Primedia.

Weekend Argus