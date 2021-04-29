Flood lights requested in Sherwood Park due to crime

Cape Town - There has been a call for flood lights and the fixing of street lights in Sherwood Park due to criminal activity in the area.

Fatimah Davids a Sherwood Park resident said incidents of crime occur as street lights have been off for months and the substation lacks any visible lighting (like flood lights).

“The Substation on the field behind Talfalah Primary is a dangerous spot that attracts dumping, drug use, vandalism and also creates a blind spot for criminals. A young person in our community was held at gunpoint while walking to his own home a few houses away,” said Davids.

“I have lodged a complaint with the City re the street lights but require urgent assistance with installing or fixing the sub station flood lights. The situation is very dangerous with crime and vandalism, we also have not had half a block of street lights fixed since before lockdown and it has made our community even more unsafe,” said Davids..

Davids said that this particular area borders Manenberg, Nyanga and Philippi, a corridor that the city claims is a priority for improvement and has always lacked service intervention.

The Weekend Argus contacted the City and they said they would be looking into the matter.

This morning Davids said that the City had come out and it looked like they were installing the lights and the upgrade should be completed by Monday.

