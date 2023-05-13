Flood-prone communities fearful of the onslaught of winter

As winter approaches, flood-prone communities are fearing the impact.

Cape Town - Winter’s icy grip on the Western Cape is tightening and those in vulnerable and flood-prone communities are fearful of the impact. Every year, thousands of people lose their homes and possessions to floods. Winter season in Cape townships. file picture Ayanda Ndamane/ANA/African News Agency. Someone who awaits every winter in fear is Cleo Pienaar, who lives at the Klipfontein Mission Station in Philippi.

It is clear she is frustrated that her home will flood. “The most challenging thing during winter is entering and exiting our house as the water is always ready to flood in,” she says. “It looks and feels like I have built my house in the middle of a dam.

“Our cars are all water damaged, and there is no dry place to park. All of the walls in my house are mouldy. Grass and other plants grow exponentially and there is an influx of tiny animals and insects.’’ She explained the City of Cape Town can assist communities with trucks to pump up the water. “They can also start fixing drainage issues to working conditions throughout the year,” she said.

“Fixing plumbing issues like leaking pipes and provide good rubble and sand to fill up the land so that it won't flood again.” Winter has barely started, and the area surrounding Pienaar’s house is already flooded. “Imagine the heavy rain still has to come”, she said.

Western Cape MEC of Social Development Sharna Fernandez said they were preparing to assist vulnerable communities who may require assistance during this time. “An increased demand for humanitarian and psycho-social support services requires coordinated responses,” she said. “This is why our department will be working closely with other government agencies to mitigate the impact of disasters on these groups.”

The department’s plan includes ongoing social work services at 37 homeless shelters aimed at family reunification, provision of psycho-social support services, disaster relief teams working with other government agencies and NGOs and ongoing food relief services in vulnerable communities. “I encourage citizens who are able to, to get involved in assisting those most in need this winter season, whether through volunteering or donating to registered NGOs in the province,” Fernandez said. “Government’s resources alone cannot meet the increased demand for services, but together we can achieve more and provide dignity for our province’s vulnerable groups.”

JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security, said the City of Cape Town had identified at-risk informal settlements that are flood prone due to location or topography and moving residents to higher ground where possible or implementing flood-mitigation measures. “This year, 46 settlements have been identified in a number of areas, including Philippi, Gugulethu, Delft, Dunoon, Bloekombos, Wallacedene, Macassar, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Masiphumelele and Overcome Heights,” he explained. Smith urged residents to clean their surrounding areas of dead and rotting trees, branches and leaves, which can cause drains to clog.

“They are also encouraged to raise their floor levels higher than the surrounding areas and dig trenches to divert the flow of water,” he said. He added residents can also make use of sandbags to prevent flood waters from entering their houses. “We also encourage them to switch off electrical appliances in case of flooding and not to wade into flood waters, which can carry sharp objects,” Smith warned.