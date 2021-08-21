Flower season is booming at the West Coast National Park

After driving for more than an hour from Cape Town to the West Coast one will not regret the trip when taking a turn to the West Coast National Park. Once in the park, driving to Postberg, all you see is wild vegetation until you enter the area.

Most of the ground there is covered with rain daisies which form a carpet up the hills and on low grounds. The rain daisy can be seen all over the place with their bright white, orange and yellow colours making the place look like something from a fairy tale. Acting park manager Pierre Nel showing off the carpet created by rain daisies in the West Coast National park. BRENDAN MAGAAR African News Agency (ANA) The flowers are facing in one direction where the sun is shining.

Postberg also offers different types of bird species, some wild animals, and picnic spaces either on the rocks or the grass with views of the ocean. Rain daisies are some of the popular flowers at the West Coast National Park during the flower season. BRENDAN MAGAAR African News Agency (ANA) The beginning of this month marked the flower season in the park and one could tell how people have been looking forward to it as they stopped and took pictures of the flowers while driving around. The flower season starts from August 1 until September 30.

A visitor Tracy Amoedo could not stop taking pictures of the rain daisies, admiring the beauty the flowers are creating. “This is very beautiful, the flowers are making big blocks of white, yellow and orange with different coloured flowers in between them,” she said. She said she has been going to the park for some years now but this year is spectacular with the variety of flowers that are blooming.

She said they will keep on making stops and taking more pictures as they drove off to another beautiful spot. Like everything else, the park was also affected by the pandemic and lockdown. Acting park manager Pierre Nel said the lockdown affected them because they had to close down.

“We opened in June last year but visitors could not enjoy the nature by walking, they had to do self-drives, meaning they could not get out of their cars,” he said. He said they did not have a lot of visitors but things are better this year because they are getting back to normal. He said even although people can now enjoy the park they are still required to follow lockdown regulations.

Nel said they have even opened their hiking trails and people can cycle around the park. He said it is thanks to the good rains this year that the plants look as beautiful as they look. He said the flower season and December holidays are their busiest times.

“In December we get a lot of holidaymakers while during the flower season we get a lot of tourists,” said Nel. He said they offer a lot at the park and there are a lot of nice things to do. Nel said they have conservational fees they charge which are R94 for adults and R47 for children and they open from 9am until 5pm.