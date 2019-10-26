Focus on preventing drownings ahead of festive season









The Balito NSRI Remax rescuer in action. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Six hundred children drown each year in South Africa. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson said a total of 2 000 people drown annually. The festive season has become synonymous with people spending time at the beach. However, the risk of drowning remains. Robertson said: “Sea Rescue, therefore, estimates that we have 20 000 drowning incidents, which include fatal and near drownings each year.” Christine Kennedy from Life Saving Western Cape said children should listen to the lifeguards and not swim in areas without one or a without a flag. “Unfortunately, it’s negligence. There is no adult supervision. One of the rules we always tell our nippers (children under the age of 14) is ‘always swim where there’s adult supervision’.”

She said during this period, children often aren’t in the sights of adults and this can result in drownings.

According to Life Saving South Africa’s annual report, there were 2 176 rescues in the Western Cape in the period March 2018 to April 2019. The drowning statistics showed that the Western Cape saw 34% of the total drownings between April 2018 to March 2019 in South Africa.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide, accounting for 7% of all injury-related deaths. Young people between the age of 1 and 20 are most like to fall victim as a WHO report showed that drowning is one of the top five causes of death for people aged 1-14 years.

Robertson said that international estimates indicate that the relationship of near drownings to drownings is 10:1.

The NSRI’s Andrew Ingram said it had a drowning prevention strategy that targeted high-risk groups, especially children in disadvantaged communities under the age of 14.

“Sea Rescue has 19 full-time water safety instructors who visit schools from Soweto to Khayelitsha and from Port St Johns to Ceres. The team teaches approximately 500 000 children the basics of water safety and how to do hands-on CPR each year,” said Ingram.

“Learning to swim before children leave school is one of the recommendations by the World Health Organisation and, from next year, Sea Rescue will roll out our free lessons in partnership with The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation,” he added.

Ingram acknowledged the challenges associated with children drowning and said teaching children water safety and how to control their breathing, orientate themselves and extricate themselves from deep water are basic life skills that all South African children should have.

