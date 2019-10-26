National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson said a total of 2 000 people drown annually. The festive season has become synonymous with people spending time at the beach. However, the risk of drowning remains.
Robertson said: “Sea Rescue, therefore, estimates that we have 20 000 drowning incidents, which include fatal and near drownings each year.”
Christine Kennedy from Life Saving Western Cape said children should listen to the lifeguards and not swim in areas without one or a without a flag.
“Unfortunately, it’s negligence. There is no adult supervision. One of the rules we always tell our nippers (children under the age of 14) is ‘always swim where there’s adult supervision’.”