Following a mysterious disappearance a man turned up in jail after his name was misspelled

Cape Town - Nearly two months after sparking a full-scale search following his mysterious disappearance, Basil Erasmus was found in Pollsmoor Prison.

Erasmus was last seen in March, taking his girlfriend to the Shell garage in Belgravia Road, Athlone, and since then, nobody knew of his whereabouts until private investigator Willem van Romburgh magnified his search on overlooked information.

Van Romburgh said that when he first started working on the case, he checked for Erasmus in various prisons, but the results were inconclusive.

“From my experience, I know that the capturing system of prisoner’s data in our Correctional Services is not flawless, because when we asked them to use various options when checking for Erasmus, they confirmed that he was not there,” he said.

As part of his ongoing investigation, Van Romburgh said he obtained some of Basil’s fingerprints to check the Pollsmoor system and other prisons. After a while, Van Romburgh got a call that informed him that Basil had been sentenced and was in Pollsmoor prison.

“When we saw the information that was captured on their system, we were amazed to see that he was captured as Bazil, instead of Basil. To make sure that we had the correct person, his brother went to go and identify him,” said Van Romburgh.

The Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said what they captured was provided by the inmate.

“We cannot refuse admission of inmates when a warrant of detention is presented. We admit them even when an identity document is not provided.

“Notifying the family can only be done at a police station when a person is detained. As Department of Correctional Service, we do not call families as we only incarcerate people through an order of the court or magistrate,” said Nxumalo.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila said Erasmus pleaded guilty to a charge of maintenance arrears and was sentenced to six months of direct imprisonment.

However, when it comes to the misspelling of his name, Ntabazalila said that the fault did not lay with them.

“When a person is arrested, police take that person to a police station for a docket to be opened so that it can be taken to court. The prosecutor cannot prosecute a case without a docket. Also, when an accused appears in court, the presiding officer asks him/her whether he/she will hire a lawyer or will request a lawyer provided by the State. If he was denied to contact a lawyer or family, the problem at hand would not be directed to the NPA,” said Ntabazalila.

Erasmus’ brother, Carl said that the family is relieved that he is okay and alive, but he is also disappointed that Erasmus’s ex-wife knew all along where he was but refused to inform the family when the missing person's alert was sent out.

“She allowed us to think that he was abducted or possibly even laying dead somewhere. I am not certain why she would send an unemployed man to prison for outstanding maintenance, knowing very well that he will support his child when he does get a job. But now with a criminal record it would be even harder for him to find employment.

“She is already receiving a grant from the government for his child but refuses to find steady employment for herself. He is the only father that she is claiming maintenance for and while her other kids' fathers have not paid a cent. I am sure that she is expecting Basil to support her and her other drug-addicted kids,” said Carl.

Erasmus said he gave the correct name and was not given the opportunity to call his family.

“When they booked me they did not look at my court docket that had the correct spelling of my name. Every single time I asked if I can call my family they kept saying ’not now’,” Erasmus said.

He said the experience was nerve wrecking and he was treated like a criminal, despite his prison card stating he was not there for criminal charges.

