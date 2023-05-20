For 15 years, Touws River train station has been the subject of vandalism

Cape Town: Neither Prasa nor Transnet want to take responsibility for the deteriorating state of the Touws River train station, which was once an economic magnet and a cheap source of transport for the people of Breede Valley. The Touws River train station stopped operating 15 years ago and vandals have stripped almost everything, from its buildings to its railway lines.

The Breede Valley Municipality said Touws River was once the hub of railway activity in the region and it saw the transition of trains from steam to diesel and then electricity. Councillor Russell Johanson, who was born and bred in Touws River said the station was once a lifeline for the town as it brought many economic and employment opportunities to the people of the region. "Apart from employment opportunities, the station was also a cheap source of income for the local people and the elderly used to be given free rides,“ he said.

“Many people worked for Transnet, offloading and loading cargo on trains, and some were employed to keep the station functional. ”When it stopped operating 15 years ago, many people lost their jobs.“ He said after it was closed, the banks and shops also closed, which brought a huge loss to the community and hoped for its new development. "All hope is not lost, as we are now trying to bring back the dignity of this town,“ he said.

“For the last year, discussions have been taking place with developers commissioned by Transnet, which seeks to redevelop the train station. “Developers want to see how they can best utilise the railway station.” He said changes were expected to happen in the next three years.

Following a video on Twitter that was shared by a user named Schalk Burger depicting the state of the town's station, Johanson said people must stop posting just for likes and comments. "They must come and attend public meetings, assist in any way they can, not just post on social media," said Johanson. When asked for comment, Prasa spokesperson Zinobulali Mihi said these issues were for the long-distance rail service, not Metrorail, which is local.

"We are therefore responsible for only local trains,“ said Mihi. “Regarding the status of infrastructure, we will send your query to our sister company, Transnet Freight Rail, which is the owner of the infrastructure.” Transnet also responded to media inquiries, saying: "The station building in question belongs to Prasa, and the enquiry should rather be referred to them.