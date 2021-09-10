Foreign shop owner dead and two wounded in separate shootings

CAPE TOWN – A foreign shopkeeper is the latest person to be killed during a spate of shootings in Belhar in recent weeks which left a 17-year-old boy and a three year old dead. The shootings are believed to be linked to fights over territory.

Two other men were wounded in a separate shooting in Delft allegedly by a person known to them. The police have yet to make arrests. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said: “Belhar police attended a crime scene in Amandel Road in Belhar on September 9.

“Upon arrival they found the body of a 44-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds. “The victim were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “According to reports, two unknown males entered the shop, firing gunshots, fatally wounding the victim.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “The motive for the attack is unknown Belhar police are investigating a case of murder.” One of the local shop owners in the same complex, who asked not to be identified due to safety reasons, said they were shocked by what happened.

“They just came into the shop and shot him, he is a foreign national.” Just days ago, ward councillor, Delmaine Cottee told Weekend Argus the spate of shootings in Belhar were linked to gang turf and territory and appealed for people to come forward with information to assist police with the investigations. In July, a three-year-old girl was shot and killed and a 12-year-old boy left wounded during a shooting.

A 17-year-old boy was murdered on September 6 in Extension 13. In Delft, the shootings also continued with two men aged 43 and 59 wounded on Wednesday just after 7.50pm in Pinewood Street and Helvitshia Street in Voorburg. Police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut said the men were shot by a person known to them and that cops had yet to make an arrest.

The men were standing in the road when the gunman opened fire and one sought refuge inside of his home. “This office can confirm that two males sustained injuries after they were shot by a known suspect,” said Traut. “On Wednesday, September 8 at approximately 7.50pm members of Delft responded to a shooting complaint in Pinewood Street, Voorbrug.

“They found one of the victims lying on the side of the road and he sustained gunshot wounds to his mouth and the bullet exited his neck and into the right shoulder. “The 59-year-old male was allegedly shot in Helvitshia Street and after he was shot he ran to his house. “He was transported to the day hospital for medical treatment by private transport.