Former activists gather to mark 38 years of UDF

Former activists gathered in Mitchells Plain yesterday as they marked the 38th anniversary of the United Democratic Front (UDF) hosted by the ANC. The commemorative event this year honoured the sacrifice and service of women that led the UDF and the broader anti-apartheid movement. Tens of thousands of people attended the launch of the anti-apartheid body on August 20, 1983, at the Rocklands Civic Centre, in Mitchells Plain.

Veterans of the Struggle and founding members, Cheryl Carolus, Zou Kota and Veronica Simmers, led the wreath-laying ceremony yesterday. Simmers was a marshall at the launch with many other women and she still remembers the lessons learnt from the time. “The UDF taught us that unity and united action makes us strong and makes those in power sit up and listen.” “The UDF was a non-racial organisation, and we supported non-racialism: not only reading or talking about it, but practising it. Certain work or tasks were not left to a certain race, we all did what was needed. “Also, we lived by ’An injury to one is an injury to all’. So when students or women are being attacked by the police in Gugulethu, it affects us in Mitchells Plain because tomorrow it can be us. When the council evicts people in your street, all the people in the street put them back into their house, as it can be you tomorrow. When people of Crossroads were attacked by apartheid supported vigilantes, Manenberg residents went to help the comrades of Crossroads fighting against these vigilantes.”

ANC leader in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore said that the site is now both a provincial and national heritage site. “The official launch of the national heritage site will happen later this year or early next year.” The office of the president of the party also sent messages to the Struggle icons at the event. “The ethos of our liberation movement should not be compromised and service to the people should be of primary importance. UDF is not our past, it is the foundation, the revolutionary script to extract valuable lessons,” read the message.