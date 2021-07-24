Former Mossel Bay municipal manager denies receiving R12.5m golden handshake

Cape Town - Some political organisations in Mossel Bay are not happy with the amount of money the former municipal manager received after his contract was terminated. Thys Giliomee said in a letter to a local newspaper there have been suspicions about the amount he settled with the municipality on his retirement.

“The settlement is outstanding leave, a performance bonus and outstanding salary, money I’m entitled to - by no means the alleged golden handshake,” he said. The district secretary of the SACP, Langa Langa, said his party did not agree with how the matter was handled. “He was involved in a scandal of sexual harassment and we don’t know what happened to the case, and he is getting a golden handshake of R12.5 million, which is unacceptable,” he said.

Langa said the municipality looks as if it is compensating Giliomee for what he did. Langa said the victim in the matter will not be compensated for what she went through. “I don’t understand why a person of his stature can do this especially with everything that is happening when it comes to gender based violence in the country,” he said.

The ACDP’s Jeanette Gouws said she had two objections about how the matter was handled. “Not all council members were present, and also I don’t understand why the amount of the settlement would be kept a secret when it is public knowledge because that money belongs to the people of Mossel Bay,” she said. Giliomee said the time he spent as a municipal manager of Mossel Bay was some of his best years, even though some people claim that politics influenced his appointment at the time.

“I leave the municipal manager’s office after 55 months as a proud Mossel Bay resident. I consider Mossel Bay to be the best place with the best residents in the country and will continue to hold the town's name high as an ambassador,” said Giliomee. Spokesperson for the municipality Nicky le Roux denied Giliomee received a “golden handshake”. She said it was money owed to Giliomee through unpaid leave and until his contract comes to an end.

“The other matter of misconduct has been dealt with and the parties went their separate ways after reaching an agreement,” said Le Roux. Mayor Harry Levendal said in a statement that after extensive negotiations the municipality and Giliomee agreed on the terms to terminate his employment contract on 13 July, 2021, this follows the suspension and an investigation into alleged misconduct by the municipal manager. “The settlement was the logical and best solution in the circumstances,” he said.