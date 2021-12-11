Former policewoman, now pastor’s book breaks through her truths

Cape Town - A former police Captain who became a pastor has, for the first time, revealed chapters about her life which led her from a path of darkness and destruction into the light in a book. From rape, abortion, drugs and gambling, pastor Charmaine Daniels, from Eerste River, has seen all spheres of life.

She is now revealing the truth about her life in a book titled: Breaking Through Truths, which will be launched today at the Logos Assembly of God in Kuils River. Daniels served in the police for 28 years, working herself up in the ranks. In 2014, she resigned from the police and pursued the ministry full-time and obtained a Bachelor Degree in Ministry.

Daniels said the book was a form of representation and that some of her former colleagues in the police did not know her journey, being involved in drugs and gambling during that period. She had spent three months in the US and three months locally, completing her internship in the ministry. It took her just two months to write the book, which is about reflection, restoration and repenting.

“The Lord laid in my heart, into repenting. It was the journey of my personal experiences. The book was inspired by God, how he saved and delivered me from the darkness,” she said. “I had a fear of how people would look at me. It had been things that I had brought upon myself. This time it was about my salvation. “While I was in the police, not even my colleagues knew what I was going through, being derailed, lesbian relationships to even witchcraft, drugs and gambling.”

She said she was preparing to write her second book, which would include the second chapter of her life, which was rejoicing and deliverance. Publisher and writer Haroldene Tshienda of Tshienda Publications said the book was the author’s personal journey. “The author shares her personal experiences of tragedy, pain, rejection and resentment. “Charmaine had to push through the dark places in her wilderness. She knew that she must break through her personal defects, which lead her to the edge of her personal power, and how she has learned to love and accept herself.”

“I trust that this book will also enlighten people that they are not alone out there. Many people find them in dark places, many are in a bottomless pit, but the question is, how did some survive?” The book retails at R210 each. If you want to know more about the book or obtain one please contact Pastor Charmaine on [email protected]