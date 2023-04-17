Former UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng looks forward to the task ahead with the Advisory Council on National Orders

Cape Town – Former UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said she is humbled by her new appointment, endorsed by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Phakeng joins other prominent South Africans in the Advisory Council on National Orders.

Speaking on behalf of Phakeng, her spokesperson Penuel Nkosi said he could confirm the appointment was made by the president. “Professor Phakeng looks forward to the task ahead. The Advisory Council on National Orders processes nominations of deserving South Africans and foreign nationals. It also advises the president to assist him in the execution of this important responsibility,” he said. Phakeng will kick-off her duties next week.