Forty poets from all over the Western Cape meet once a month to inspire one another with their love for reading and the language of poetry

Poets in the Western Cape are uniting. Forty poets from all walks of life are inspiring one another with their love for reading and the language of poetry.

The poets who come from all over the Western Cape, meet once a month. They are also published writers of poems and novels. Recently they have published a book of poems which shares all of their poems called “Lekka Poems,” delving into the Kaapse Afrikaans lingo.

They also host an open mike session once a month where they share their emotions and life experiences via their love for the language. Haroldene Tshienda of Tshienda Publications.Tshienda said they decided on a group because poets in the Western Cape do not have a platform where their work can be shared. Publisher, Haroldene Tshienda, Poets Vannie Kaap. supplied image Many of the writers share professions such as teachers.

“Poets always ask if I don't have a place where they can perform their work,” she explained. “So after many inquiries, I approached writers, Nashville Blaauw, Jeremy Dames, Devonetia Michels and Quinton Leonard and we had our first session at Jeremy's house. “We had no name then, just a group of poets wanting to share our poetry with. Poets Vannie Kaap was born there and then. We were 25 poets and we’ve grown to over 40 poets coming together once every month.

“We write English, Afrikaans, Afrikaans and Xhosa. We are different cultures and races but a bunch of lekka people telling lekka stories.” She said they partnered with The Groote Kerk in Cape Town and had a first Thursday Open Mic session with them and hope to have many more sessions together. "We are also planning our first Poetry Festival for September month and we will celebrate our 1st anniversary in June.

“We are planning a lekka event collaborating with other poets, singers and musicians.” One of the poets is Michelle Arries. She recently launched her book called Broken Walls and feels free when she writes, sharing her past hurts and abuse and finding her strength to help others.

The book contains 19 poems. “My poems are about me facing emotional and physical abuse in my marriage, and kept me in bondage for many years,” she added. “My poems are about my depression, anxiety, pain, brokenness and empty within.

“I didn't know who I was. I was controlled and could not make decisions. I decided to write to tell my story to help others in the same situation I decided to write when I discovered my power and my strength within me. I decided to write when I started to stand up for myself and discovered my abilities and that I’m in charge of my life.” She said her aim is to help many who are still in bondage and suffering. “I want to help them to find themselves and to stand up for themselves. I want them to discover the power within them. To take control of their own lives and start to live instead of just existing.”

For Quinton Leonard, who is an educator, meeting with fellow poets feels like being with family. He said the poetry opened up a whole new world where there were no rules even while using Kaapse Afrikaans. “We must thank Haroldene because she makes us feel like family,” he said.