Foster parents share their joy during Child Protection Month

Cape Town -The month of May is observed as Child Protection Month in order to promote awareness about children's rights. This month is also used by the Western Cape Department of Social Development (WCDSD) to promote awareness about child abuse and preventative measures.

To observe this month, the WCDSD has placed an emphasis on foster care and the role it plays in ensuring the safety of vulnerable children. It said the total number of foster children and young people in alternative care in the province, as of the end of April 2023, was 39 363. "In this province, social workers monitor all foster cases through the innovative Foster Care Web-based Monitoring Tool.

Provincial MEC of Social Development Sharna Fernandez explained: “This tool reminds social workers of court orders that are due to lapse or expire. “It enables them to keep track of children in the system. “For those considering becoming foster parents, you will not go through this journey alone; a social worker will be there to assist you.”

Fernandez encourages people who are able to, to become foster parents to create a safe environment for a child. Cape Town resident, Moeshfieka Botha, recently shared her journey of becoming the foster parent of a baby girl, Lily (not her real name). She said her family received excellent service from social workers at the WCDSD Athlone office, who took them through the statutory process in accordance with the Children’s Act 38 of 2005.

"They spent hours at our home, checked out every space, and spoke to each one of us,“ Botha explained. “The social worker, Mary (not her real name), wasn’t just extremely thorough; you could see she really cared about the welfare of Lily. “We went to court on December 21, 2022 and were granted emergency care for Lily.