Foundation increases visibility of down syndrome people to break the stigma

Cape Town - Determined to break the stigma associated with people living with down syndrome, the Shumeez Scott Foundation sells ribbon and hosts events to get their own vehicle to transport students. The organisation has about 54 challenged students, children and adults who, as part of their development programme, are trying to integrate them into society without fear of being judged. They'll be hosting an Iftar during Ramadaan at Lentegeur Civic on April 8 evening.

This will be the second event of their International Down Syndrome Day. The Foundation hosted about 120 challenged people in Goodwood and Hout Bay, raising awareness about the condition and their need to have their mode of transport. They said reliable transport would allow them to enjoy travelling and feel included, as the director, Bahia Janodien, said it would give them freedom to be "themselves". They started off with a sponsored breakfast at Spur in Goodwood, then headed to Hout Bay, where they were treated to a chartered boat trip to Seal Island sponsored by Nauticus. The day was wrapped up with a campaign to break the stigma in society at the harbour. "The public was amazed to see such a big group of down syndrome people all together at one place, confident and having fun, with no expectations. They started showing interest, bought our ribbons, and wanted to know more about the initiative.

"If we could have such opportunities to take them out, there and be seen and recognised as ordinary citizens that they are. Let them live in the moment. "One of our biggest challenge is a vehicle, not just transportation, but maintaining it. It would really be a privilege and a life-changing experience for them and their families. We say to anyone who may help, even if it's on their taxis, please do assist us. It would make it easy to take our students to workshops and other stimulating activities the foundation is involved in," she said. Shahid Salie, a volunteer, said, "It was wonderful to see how our young adults enjoyed themselves. We were really showing the people out there that we mean business to brake the stigma in society against people with down syndrome. With our continuously sales of ribbons to raise funds for our much- needed vehicle to transport everyday is an awareness day. We don't wait another year to celebrate our children and friends."