Foundation makes pupils feel like royalty

They are making a change in the lives of young people by making them feel like royalty. Be The Difference (BTD) Foundation recently donated sanitary towels, toiletries, blankets and winter wear to Grade 11 and 12 pupils at Wallacedene, Scottsville and Hector Peterson secondary schools throughout the national lockdown. The donations form part of BTD’s Amara Project which was born through their educational development programme. Although the project came to an end last month, they will now have a pamper day for the Grade 11 and 12 female pupils from the five schools which they assist in the Northern Suburbs. The BTD Foundation also helps the less-fortunate pupils by making them look and feel like princes and princesses for their traditional school farewell. BTD Chief executive Granthem Abrahams said the Amara Project focused on awareness and responsibility.

“The Amara Project is aimed at instilling a greater sense of self-worth and purpose. We firmly seek opportunities to promote young women’s perception of their own value and worth as human beings.

BTD Foundation is founded on the following values: love, respect, integrity, servanthood and unity. These values are especially significant to this initiative as it corresponds with the aim and focus of the project,” he said.

Abrahams said having basic necessities was a must in all homes.

“It is very important for young women to have things like sanitary towels and toiletries. Those who don’t have (them), won’t go to school and will not talk about it. It’s pure joy to add value and see that your efforts empower others. What is a house without a mother?”

Principal of Hector Peterson Secondary School Mike Mavovana said: “They (BTD) are an organisation that has a genuine interest in grassroots development and they are always willing to share their resources with previous disadvantaged communities.”

BTD Foundation runs three socio-economic programmes: development through sport, educational development and nutritional development.

*This story was featured in the Weekend Argus Jellybean Journal.