Founder of Grand Parade Investments Hassen Adams has died

Cape Town - The former chairperson of Grand Parade Investments, Dr Hassen Adams, has died after a long illness. His Janazah (burial) was on Thursday. He was 72 years old. In a tribute to their founding chairperson, the company said that in 1996, six people met in Cape Town to establish a truly broad-based empowerment company that could represent the diversity of marginalised communities in the Western Cape.

“One of them was Dr Hassen Adams, the visionary founder and future chairman of Grand Parade Investment (GPI). One by one, shareholders were recruited at small community meetings and roadshows held across Cape Town’s townships. “Dr Adams formed part of the team who persuaded each shareholder that by committing their hard-earned savings into starting GPI, they would one day reap handsome benefits. “It did not take long. With R28 million in capital, GPI was born, becoming the BBBEE partner in SunWest, the Western Cape subsidiary of gaming and hospitality group, Sun International. As the SunWest chairperson, Dr Adams became a stalwart supporter of GrandWest, The Table Bay Hotel and Golden Valley Casino and Lodge.

GrandWest general manager Mervyn Naidoo said in his tribute: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a giant. “Hassen Adams the man was truly a trail blazer. He took on and conquered insurmountable challenges and served as an inspiration to me and many others. He rose from humble beginnings, which he never forgot, to become an entrepreneurial businessman. “He loved his family, his grandchildren and he loved life. He stayed true to his roots and always treasured and supported our local communities.

“He approached business with neverending zest and vigour. Nothing was impossible for him. He always found a way, in fact the harder the challenge, the more determined he became. The beacon that was Hassen Adams may have been sadly extinguished, but the light that brightened so many lives will shine on forever. Dr Adams, you leave a rich legacy that will live on forever.” Table Bay Hotel general manager, Joanne Selby, said: “Despite achieving business success he never forgot his roots as a young child in District Six and other Cape Flats communities. “To the end Dr Adams stayed true to his values, never forgetting where he came from, and what he set out to do. His warmth and passion for life touched many people and he will be remembered with great affection and fondness by myself and the management and staff of The Table Bay Hotel.”