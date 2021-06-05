Founder of Moms Move for Justice finally gets justice five years after son’s murder

Cape Town - A mother who has been championing for others has finally received justice for her and her family after her son’s killer was sentenced to 18 years behind bars more than five years after the murder.

Despite losing her son, Alcardo Andrews, 27, Avril Andrews of Hanover Park, said she had gained so much introspection about life in her community during her nearly six-year journey.

Alcardo Andrews was murdered. FILE

“This was my university, this was my practical,” said Avril.

“How I felt during my journey and how I conquered in the end. It increased my faith.

“To be honest, this journey has taught me so much about understanding my community and the youth.”

Andrews is the founder of Moms Move for Justice and the Alcardo Andrews Foundation and Kitchen.

The organisations are aimed at creating awareness about gang violence and its impact on families and to give mothers support and to feed destitute communities during the pandemic.

Fasieg Esau, 36, of Hanover Park, received his sentencing at the Wynberg Regional Court.

He was sentenced to 12 years for murder, 12 years for the illegal possession of a firearm, six of which will run concurrently with the murder, and two years for the illegal possession of ammunition which will also run concurrently.

Philippi police station spokesperson Captain Lance Goliath said it was the dedicated work of the Crime Intelligence Division branch commander Detective Lieutenant Colonel Gavin Sias which led to the success.

“Its outcome was achieved by a strong witness and the background of the case and the work of branch commander detective, Gavin Sias, who had been recruited from Lansdowne police station to investigate this case.”

“The accused was sentenced to 18 years in jail today for his role in the murder of Alcardo Andrews.”

Alcardo was shot and killed on October 28, 2015, while refusing to be part of a gang.

During mitigation and aggravation of sentencing, when Avril was allowed to speak via her victim impact statement, she told the court her tragedy had taught her about life in her community and the accused himself.

“I called the accused my boy, while I spoke about him, I did my own investigation, I went and found out his circumstances and I told the court that I didn't know him personally but I wanted to know how he grew up,” she said.

“I remember how he used to greet me as a younger person, he had respect.

“I have so much empathy for him now but the time inside prison will give him time to think about what he has done.

“As a mother, I had to learn what people were going through in our society.

“I know all of this will not bring my son back.”

Weekend Argus