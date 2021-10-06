Four dead in two city shootings

CAPE TOWN – Four people were shot dead in two separate shootings in Nyanga and Kraaifontein on Tuesday night. The first incident happened in Nyanga where two men aged 24 and 26 were shot dead inside their shack in Phakama Square, Zwelitsha.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said police were only informed on Wednesday morning about the incident. “Nyanga police are investigating a case of murder where two people were allegedly shot and killed inside a shack in Phakama Square in Zwelitsha, Nyanga. “The incident allegedly occurred last night but the matter was not reported to the police. The two deceased, aged 24 and 26, are both from the area of Lusaka in Nyanga.”

Forensics comb the scene where two bodies were found in Nyanga. AYANDA NDAMANE African News Agency (ANA) He requested anyone who might have information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects to call the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Mlonyeni, on 021 380 3320 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. It is not yet clear what led to the shooting of the two young men. Meanwhile, in Kraaifontein, a couple was shot dead for allegedly stealing a cellphone from a 35-year-old. According to reports, the man was walking from a local shop in Wallacedene when he was robbed of his device. He rushed back home where he took a gun and found the people who had allegedly robbed him. He fired several shots at them.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said circumstances surrounding the shooting incident on Tuesday at about 10.30pm, where a 23-year-old woman and a 32-year-old male were shot and fatally wounded, were under investigation. “Kraaifontein police were called to the crime scene in Londa Street, Wallacedene, where they found the victims with gunshots wounds to their bodies. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “ Cases of murder were opened for investigation. A 35-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the murders.”