Four killed in Cape Town car crash

AT LEAST four people died and one person sustained critical injuries in a gruesome car crash in Cape Town on Saturday morning, according to authorities. The incident, which is under investigation, occurred on the N2 outbound near the Somerset West off-ramp.

Cape Town traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout confirmed the incident, but did not immediately release the names, gender or age of the victims. This comes hot on the heels of the Western Cape department of mobility’s latest traffic stats. According to these figures a total of 15 crashes occurred which claimed the lives of 16 people. “Fatalities recorded between 13 to 19 June 2022 (includes) a total of 15 crashes (that) occurred in the reporting period, and 16 fatalities were recorded: four drivers, two passengers and 10 pedestrians,” revealed the stats.

The department’s Jandré Bakker also cautioned motorists to “never drink and drive.” Bakker said: “Even small amounts of alcohol can affect your judgement as a driver or a cyclist. Do not drive or cycle when you have been drinking. Make other arrangements to get home.” The department added: “Driving tired is as dangerous as driving drunk. The urge to sleep can distract you from driving safely. If you are tired, pull over and rest. On a long journey, plan to take rest breaks in safe places every two hours or 200km.”