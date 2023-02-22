Four men executed in Wallacedene

Kraaifontein police are investigating the murders of four friends who were shot and killed execution-style on Tuesday evening. The group was killed in a shack at the Covid-19 informal settlement, Wallacedene.

All four victims were shot in the head. Lusanda Njingwana, 24, was one of the victims who was shot. His cousin Andisile Mbali told the Weekend Argus he was not at home when the incident happened.

“I received a call from my neighbour, he told me to come straight home. When I arrived a police officer confirmed that Lusanda was killed,” he recalled. “They only showed me his body when the forensics team was done processing the scene.” Mbali admits that Lusanda was not an innocent person and added that Mgijima discharged himself out of hospital earlier this month after he had been shot.

“He was shot in January and on February 2, he came home even though he was still not fine, his right arm wasn’t working properly. “He was shot while walking in another area, they shot him in the shoulder and twice in the back,” the distraught cousin said. “He didn’t tell us the full story and even now we don’t know what happened, all I know is that he was at home smoking drugs, tik, with his friends and then unknown men came and shot at them.”

Inside the shack where four people were murdered in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein on Tuesday evening. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) Inside the shack, there were four bloody spots, where the four bodies lay, the couch which the victims sat on was broken, flat and in the middle of the ransacked room. Evidence that forensic experts were there was still visible as the fridge still had fingerprint powder on it. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said their detectives were questioning several people.

“A manhunt for suspects who allegedly shot and killed four men in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein is under way. Kraaifontein police were called out to an informal settlement in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein at approximately 8pm where they found the bodies of four men with gunshot wounds in a shack. “The deceased persons believed to be in their early thirties are all from the Wallacedene area. The motive for the shooting incident is the subject of a police investigation undertaken by provincial serious and violent crime detectives who are currently questioning several persons. “The serious violent crimes detectives are also investigating the possibility that the deceased persons were involved in a business robbery that occurred in the area.”