Four police officers appear in court on fraud charges

Cape Town - The four police officers arrested for corruption made their first court appearance at Khayelitsha Magistrates Court earlier today.

The officers were arrested on Monday at the Harare police station.

The accused are Thandubuzwe Mretsu, Patience Nolundi Quba, Ntsikelelo Matyila and Zweledinga Sontshalabe.

Mretsu, Matyila and Sontshalabe are charged with corruption and theft while Quba has an additional charge of pointing a firearm.

The case has been postponed to May 24 pending the outcome of an identity parade.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the constables aged 27 and 37 have been the subject of an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Unit since last year when information came that money is demanded from people accused of breaking the law in exchange for their freedom.

Traut said following a thorough investigation relating to two cases reported last year and three cases this year, a warrant of arrest was issued for the four which was executed on Monday morning at the Harare police station where they are based.

Western Cape Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union spokesperson Xolile Marimani said they are against corruption, extortion or any other type of crime.

’’Police are expected to prevent and uphold the law, and when they are on the other side of the law, it is concerning.’’

However, he said any allegations against police need to be tested.

Marimani said if the matter is internal and the accused ask the union to represent them, they will do so, but at the moment, they do not have full information about the case or the members.

Weekend Argus