Four women linked to syndicate nabbed with over R1m worth of stolen goods

Cape Town - Four women linked to a theft syndicate after being found with over a million rand worth of stolen items face the long arm of the law. The group made an appearance at the Cape Town Magistrate Court early this week after being busted at a local B&B.

They face charges of theft and the possession of presumable stolen property. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed their arrest. ‘’Table View Police arrested and detained four females aged between 23 and 29 last week at a local bed and breakfast in Parklands,’’ he said.

According to a statement issued by Table View Police Station’s Captain Adriana Chandler, the suspects, aged 23, 24, 28 and 29, were arrested following CCTV footage. Chandler said the footage showed how one of their victims had been robbed in front of his home. The victim opened a case at the police station, and leads were followed.

Chandler said the group had been identified by the victim. She added that they had been found in possession of property belonging to the victim, including belongings of other victims. “Amongst the stolen items identified were property not belonging to the complainant,” she added.

“These items included clothing, jewellery, suitcases, cell phones, electronic equipment and laptops, with an estimated value of over a million rand.” Chandler said the women had allegedly befriended the victim and ransacked his home while he was in a slumber. ‘’The complainant revealed he was at a social establishment in Parklands one evening and met three unknown women,’’ she explained.