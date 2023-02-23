Fraud-accused Kannaland official appointed permanent municipal manager

Cape Town: A bigwig in the Kannaland municipality, who has been hauled to court for allegedly defrauding the very same entity, has been appointed municipal manager, again. Morne Hoogbaard’s permanent appointment followed a special council sitting on Thursday. He previously held this position but was asked to leave amid a leadership crisis.

Convicted rapist and incumbent mayor Jeffrey Donson confirmed Hoogbaard’s reappointment to Weekend Argus. His appointment comes six weeks after Hendrik Barnard was named acting municipal manager to replace Keith Jordaan - who had also been acting in the position. Last October, Hoogbaard was appointed municipal head of technical services.

In three months time, Hoogbaard, Barnard, McGrandile Makier and Nigel Delo will appear in court on charges related to allegations that they defrauded the municipality of more than R338million by enriching themselves through fraudulent appointments in senior positions and acting allowances. The company owned by one of the accused allegedly also benefited while the owner was working for the municipality. The group is currently out on R15 000 bail.

In the meantime, Roslyn Saptoe was appointed chief financial officer of the municipality. The ANC’s Leoni Stuurman objected to Hoogbaard’s appointment during Thursday’s council meeting. "Like many communities in South Africa, Kannaland battles high unemployment and poverty rates.