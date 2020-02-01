Fraudulent marriage misery leaves Cape cancer patient in limbo









An OCEAN View woman who has been diagnosed with bone cancer is having issues obtaining a housing subsidy. David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - A fake marriage and alleged fraudulent purchase of a house in Graafwater have left a bone cancer patient living in limbo, unable to secure a housing subsidy with the Department of Human Settlements. Suzette May (not her real name), 59, rents a City-owned flat in Ocean View and has to wear a neck brace to offer support for her back due to her deteriorating bone density. Though she is unsure of the severity of her condition, May told Weekend Argus she struggles to stay on her feet for long periods. “I am due to go back to the doctor next week for more tests, but they confirmed it is bone cancer. “Living on the top floor of the flats is not easy for me. So I found out that there is a house I can get, but when applying for the subsidy, I found out that my name appears on an RDP house in Clanwilliam,” she said.

“I have never been there, let alone own a house and live there. I am just trying to buy a house, but my application has been declined because I was fraudulently added to a home application in Clanwilliam.

“When I tried to enquire about this so-called marriage, wanting to see documentation confirming my union to this man, there was nothing available,” she said.

However, a deed of sale in May’s possession shows she had been married in community of property to this strange man.

“I also went to Home Affairs and a report came back from Pretoria confirming that I am married to Enock May.

“How is it possible that the deed of sale states that I am married to a man I have never even met,” she said.

“According to the deed, he bought the house in 1989 and I was already married to my husband the previous year.

“I’ve been living in this rental flat for the past 14 years and now I want to live in my own single-storey house where I can move around freely, even when cancer gets worse,” said May.

Home Affairs media manager David Hlabane told Weekend Argus May should “visit her nearest Home Affairs office for assistance”.

According to Hlabane, the process to have the fake marriage set aside could take up to three months.

Weekend Argus