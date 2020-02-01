Suzette May (not her real name), 59, rents a City-owned flat in Ocean View and has to wear a neck brace to offer support for her back due to her deteriorating bone density.
Though she is unsure of the severity of her condition, May told Weekend Argus she struggles to stay on her feet for long periods.
“I am due to go back to the doctor next week for more tests, but they confirmed it is bone cancer.
“Living on the top floor of the flats is not easy for me. So I found out that there is a house I can get, but when applying for the subsidy, I found out that my name appears on an RDP house in Clanwilliam,” she said.