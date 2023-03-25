Free activities that kids can do over the holidays

Easter holidays are around the corner and you are wondering what you can do to keep your kids busy? Worry not, the city has plenty of free fun activities to keep the little ones happy and active during the holidays.

According to previous research by scholars and paediatricians , an active child is a healthy child. If your kids love going to the parks and enjoy picnics then the Green Urban Park is the right place for them. Entry is free and they open from 7am to 7pm everyday. They have several picnic areas with tables and benches.They also have playing facilities.

The park is also dog friendly and you can wander along the paths enjoying the walks and biodiversity along the way. Are your kids adventurous? Then maybe a trip to the Killarney Race Track might be more their speed, entry is free for children under the age of 12. The track hosts a range of racing events. Young and old will get a kick out of the different types of racing on display, like robot racing, drag racing and MotoX. There is usually a play area and plenty of food vendors, too.

Two Oceans Aquarium is also free for kids under the age of four and if it is your birthday you also get to see the place for free.It is located in the Waterfront. The aquarium provides a diverse showcase of Atlantic and Indian Ocean marine life. You get to explore different underwater species from the Ocean Basket Kelp Forest. They open at 9:30 to 6pm everyday. The Sweet Spot in Bo-kaap is one of the places most kids would enjoy visiting even though it is not entirely free. They open everyday from 8am but closing times differ.