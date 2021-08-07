Freedon Park woman who selflessly helps community is an angel in disguise

Cape Town - For years, Widaahd Williams and children lived in a shack without water, sanitation and electricity. But when Williams started feeding the hungry and helping the destitute she became the backbone of her community. The 44-year-old mother of three was one of hundreds of occupants who lived in a shack in Freedom Park, Tafelsig, where they had to battle without proper services.

In 2007, their lives changed, when Irishman Niall Mellon built hundreds of homes for the community. Williams and her sister, Lameez February, 35, were two of the recipients. Since Williams lived in a shack, she was committed to feeding the hungry.

Now she manages to feed between 200 to 250 people per week with her Non-Profit Organisation, Ta Amum Baaitoon Feeding Scheme. She also takes part in social services programmes in her community, calling on social development, the health department and police to help in educating the community where poverty is rife, as is teenage pregnancy, unemployment, crime, school-dropouts and many other issues. “When we were squatting, it was very hard for us because we didn't have electricity, water or toilets. We had to collect water using buckets. At a later stage, we received plastic cubicles and water facilities. Even during that time, I was feeding our community.”

Williams was elated after she received formal housing. Under the umbrella of her NPO, she feeds her community and educates them and even assists with burials, social ills and other problems. “We feed up to 250 people a week and this depends on the donations we receive,’’ she added. I do not just feed them, I educate them because many mothers are receiving the social grant for their children but they are not attending school.

“I often call in the education department or police and social workers to give programmes in the community. “What we are finding is children as young as seven years old, who are smoking and this is sold to them at our local shops. “My door is also open to the community when they do not have funds to bury their loved ones, be it the Muslim or Christian faith.

“We appeal for donations to ease their load.” NPO, Ta Amum Baaitoon Feeding Scheme run by Widaahd Williams, arranged a mass street Iftaar for 250 children and adults in Freedom Park, Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain. TRACEY ADAMS African News Agency (ANA) During the holy month of Ramadaan, Williams fed hundreds of children and provided them with food parcels. “It is about giving people dignity and to instil their pride and to educate children in the process, teaching them about respect” she added.

Williams’s sister said her sister had to be commended for the service she provided. “She needs to be honoured and appreciated because she does so much for the community,” said February. “I have been working alongside my sister since we lived inside a shack.”