Friends of murdered businessman call for police to intensify probe

Cape Town – A foreign national businessman’s body will be returned to his home country, Bangladesh this week after he was kidnapped and murdered two weeks ago following a meeting for the potential purchase of a shop. Zahidul Islam, 43, owned a local shop in Mitchells Plain which he recently sold and from which he gained capital.

According to close friends, who became his family in the Western Cape, Islam had met the suspect on October 27, who had shown him prospects of a possible sale of a shop in Grassy Park. After the meeting, Islam disappeared along with his bakkie. On October 30, passer-bys found Islam’s decomposing body among dirt bags along the N7, close to Klein Vissershok.

He had injuries to his head and was covered with a blanket and his hands and feet were tired. Islam’s friends said they received his body from the mortuary on Tuesday, and were preparing to take it to Bangladesh this week. They said they were furious that police had not followed up on CCTV and his cellphone to trace what happened on the day he vanished.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said no arrests have been made. ““Kindly be advised that Table View police attended a crime scene on Saturday, 6.30pm near to Klein Vissershok . Upon arrival at the scene they found the body of an unknown man who sustained blood stains to his head, lying face down, covered under a blanket with his hands and feet tied. The victim were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Islam’s friend, Miea Arif Hussain is making preparations for his body to be taken to Bangladesh.

He said they were frustrated that police had not followed up on vital information and that Islam had been lured under the pretence he was viewing a shop which was for sale. “My friend sold his shop in Mitchells Plain and this suspect knew he had money and he told him he would show him this other shop,” he said. When he went with this person, he was never found again. “We are asking the police to check the cellphone records and the bank records.

“He had his bank card on him and his cellphone. There was R200 000 in his account. They did not even check that,” he said. “I went to the crime [scene] afterwards with the police because I wanted to see where he was found.” He said bank records would show if any large amounts of money were withdrawn during the time his friend vanished: “We feel that the police did nothing yet, they didn’t draw the bank statement and see where the money was withdrawn. “We suspect that another Bangladeshi lured him, and said he will show him a shop in Grassy Park which is for sale. He went with him and he never came back and his bakkie is gone. He was found murdered after attending that meeting. We have CCTV footage of the meeting.

“We are disappointed in the police. We have gone as far as speaking to those in charge. On Sunday, November 15, a Chinese businesswoman was kidnapped from a shop in Bellville South. Police have yet to release more details about the incident.