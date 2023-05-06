From Delft to Germany - Delft learners ready to take on the world

Cape Town - A jubilant group of learners from Delft are gearing up to make their way to Germany to advocate for and address the effects of climate change on agriculture in both countries. They will also focus on alternative methods, as well as jointly plant a permaculture garden in South Africa.

The trip will be taking place from June 29 to July 14, an experience that will broaden their horizons. Co-ordinator of the SA Chapter of the exchange programme and teacher at Rosendaal High School in Delft, Janine Fortuin, said the majority of the learners undertaking the trip to Germany are children with whom she has been working with in the community for the past six years. “We also garden everywhere in our community. The community gardens are also part of our approach to healing our youth and community”, explained Fortuin.

One of the excited learners, Tamia Fiellies, said at first she did not believe the news that they were going to Germany. “It is really rare to see people of colour taking part in things concerning climate changes, so I'd say I was really thrilled.” Fiellies added if there's one thing she is looking forward to it's how this experience will open their minds to new adventures and ways of thinking.

“At this point, nothing frightens me anymore. I believe that we can accomplish anything”, the teenager quipped. Gretchen Arendse agreed and said she could not wait to represent South Africa as a climate change activist. “I still don’t have words to describe how excited I am to go on the trip, but I also need to say that I am very nervous about the flight to Germany.”