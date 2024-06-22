From Kitchen to Heart: Share Dad's Favourite Recipe & Win!

This Father’s Day Month, celebrate Dad by sharing his most beloved dish.
We’re looking for the most heart-warming recipes passed down through generations, the secret family favourites that make Dad smile... and you could win an Air Fryer.
Get dinner done in an Instant®. Set your kitchen up with two of the world’s best-selling appliances – the Instant Pot Duo Plus and Instant Vortex Air Fryer.
Both appliances cook up to 70% faster than a traditional oven, and will save you tons of electricity at the same time.
The Duo Plus combines 9 appliances into 1, including Sous Vide which converts the smart pressure cooker into a precision cooker for the most succulent steaks.
The Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer goes from frozen to golden in minutes thanks to the powerful EvenCrisp™ technology. The functional rectangular design is bigger than most air fryers, with space to fit a whole roast chicken inside the drawer, and it’s easy to clean.
Tell us: What’s Dad’s all-time favourite dish?
Why is it so special to him? (A funny memory, a family tradition, etc.)
Can it be adapted for the air fryer (Bonus points for creativity!)
The prize: Vortex Airfryer
Enter to Win:
The competition closes on Tuesday, 26 June at 11 am. Winners will be notified via email. Terms and conditions apply.