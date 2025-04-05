From ocean to table: the story of pickled fish, local fishermen, and rising prices in False Bay

Along the stunning False Bay coastline, a long-standing tradition has continued where locals and visitors flock to the shore to buy fresh fish straight from the ocean. This ritual not only supports the livelihood of local fishermen and women but also offers a rare chance to witness the dedication and hard work that goes into each catch.

Here you can get anything from your usual Snoek, Hake (Stockfish), Kabeljoe, Yellow Tail, Hottentots or St Joseph - a vast variety. However, as Easter approaches, fish prices often rise, reflecting the challenges faced by the community, but for many, supporting this tradition is worth it, as it connects them to the very people who bring fresh, ocean-caught fish to their tables. Customer Melvyn Williams, a regular visitor to the False Bay coastline, has acknowledged the importance of this tradition. He believes in supporting local fishermen, not only to buy fresh fish but also to experience the process firsthand. "Fresh fish is always the best," he said, "and the bonus is that you get to watch the fishermen at work, even helping them pull in the nets."

Val Arendse with her boat Lady V. The boat is manually rowed by fishermen who go out onto the water to catch fish While he recognised that fish prices tend to rise during Easter, Williams highlighted that this increase is a reflection of the season and the fishermen’s need to provide for their families. “It’s not about crazy prices; it’s about livelihoods. Easter is when fishermen know they can put food on the table. Even if they catch fish every day, customers don’t come every day.” Fisherwoman Val Arendse, known as Moeder, has been part of the fishing community for over 20 years. She highlighted the changes she has seen over the years, especially in terms of fish availability.

“We used to know exactly where the fish would bite, but now it’s not as predictable. There are fish, but not as many," she said. Arendse also acknowledged the fluctuations in fish prices during the Easter season but stressed that many fishermen and women make an effort to keep prices fair. “I keep the price the same. I believe in honesty, so we weigh the fish in front of the customer as soon as it comes out of the water. But there’s no guarantee you’ll get the fish you want.”

Arendse noted that some fishermen are forced to buy fish from auctions, where they often face competition from larger companies. Rafiek Isaacs has been a Langana for 20 years on Kalk Bay Harbour “It’s about livelihoods. We understand the customer, but as a fisherman, you can’t complain. You just thank God that the fishermen can work safely to put food on the table.” Rafiek "Fikkie" Isaacs, a fish seller in Kalk Bay for 20 years, echoed Arendse’s sentiments. He said the availability of fish has changed due to climate change.

“Fishing patterns have shifted. We used to know exactly when the Snoek would come, but now we’re forced to travel much farther, like to Lambertsbaai or even Mossel Bay, just to get Snoek," he said. Isaacs explained that the added costs of fuel, bait, and other supplies have contributed to the rising prices. “When the demand is high and the catch is low, we have to go farther to get stock. The customer doesn’t always see the behind-the-scenes costs.”

Trekkers at Muizenberg beach. Agnetha Southgate, who started as a fish cleaner at Kalk Bay Harbour at age 14 and now works as a Langana, highlighted the competition they face from larger companies. “During peak times, we’re bidding against big companies. They often outbid us, and we’re forced to buy from them, which means paying VAT and other costs on top of our expenses for petrol, permits, and workers,” she said. “So for someone to complain about the price of fish, it can be very disheartening.” Fisherman Mike Fouten, who spends long hours on the boats, said that Easter season is both a time of opportunity and challenge.

“I look forward to Easter because it’s when we can earn extra, but it’s also the hardest part of the job – leaving your family in the morning, not knowing if you’ll return. It’s tough work, and I hope customers can understand the effort that goes into bringing fresh fish to the market.” [email protected] Weekend Argus