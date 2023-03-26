From social media sensation to TV presenter - there’s no stopping Jesmé Swartz

While growing up in Upington in the Northern Cape Jesmé Swartz, 24, would never have imagined that she would travel the country as a television presenter – she shot for the moon and landed among the stars. Literally. Swartz was recently named the new presenter for SABC 2’s nature conservation show – “Africa From Within”, which showcases everyday conservation efforts made by ordinary South Africans.

At the time of the interview Swartz found herself in Limpopo busy shooting for the show and excitedly shared that she always wanted to be on television. “It’s an absolute privilege to finally live out my childhood dream. Being part of a show where I can just be myself is an even greater blessing. “We have always heard about conservation, but as an ordinary person it always feels out of our reach. In school we are taught about conservation and protecting the planet, but we are not taught how we can practically apply it to our lives,” said Swartz.

Swartz gained popularity when she started a social-media persona, DikBek Chronicles – a platform she used for storytelling, dispensing advise and even telling a joke here and there. “Through that page I gained a following and people noticed me. I also posted my singing videos there. It truly shows the power of social media because if I did not have that page I would never have been on screen now. A digital footprint is very important,” she said. Jesmé Swartz is excited about travelling the country relaying stories on how ordinary South Africans are doing their bit to help with conservation efforts. Picture: Supplied And while juggling a singing and a budding career as a presenter, Swartz is also furthering her education with a masters degree in anthropology, while working on the side as a hair and make-up artist.

“If you are passionate about something, you wholeheartedly try and make a success thereof. That is what keeps me focused. “You won’t know, if you don’t try. I never knew that this is what my life would be like, but I went for it and look where I am now. Nothing is impossible. Give it all you got and leave the rest to God,” she said. Nazrene Salie, owner of Insync Productions and the producer of “Africa From Within”, said their show was aimed at portraying how ancestral knowledge passed on from one generation to another can conserve and help mother earth.

“From fishermen to people planting their own fruit and vegetables and living off of their own livestock. It shows how a community of people can have a great impact in changing the narrative and getting involved in conservation,” she said. Salie added that while the show is based in South Africa, they will try to visit at least one other African country to get a broader perspective. “Conservation was always brought across as very scientific. With the show we are trying to break the stereotype and utilise the platform to show how ordinary people can become involved in conservation and play their part,” she said.