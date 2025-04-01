Fun and easy DIY Easter crafts to keep kids entertained

Unique and Fun DIY Easter Projects to Try Easter is the perfect time to get creative, and these fun and unique DIY projects will keep the whole family entertained.

Tie-Dye Easter Eggs: Skip traditional dyeing and try tie-dye. Use shaving cream and food colouring to create vibrant, swirling designs. You can use brown eggs or any coloured eggs you can find, and just roll them in the mixture, rinse them off, and watch the magic happen! Stained Glass Easter Eggs:

Make colourful "stained glass" eggs using tissue paper and contact paper. Stick the tissue pieces on the contact paper, cut into egg shapes, and hang in the window for a colourful display. Egg Carton Bunnies: Try these egg carton trick to turn the holder into cute Easter bunnies Turn an egg carton into cute bunny figures by painting the cups and adding ears, eyes, and a fluffy tail. These make great decorations or Easter party favours.

DIY Bunny Ears Headbands: Create your own Easter accessories by making bunny ears headbands. Use construction paper, pipe cleaners, and cotton balls to craft a fun look for everyone. Pom-Pom Chicks and Bunnies

Craft soft, fluffy chicks and bunnies using pom-poms. Add googly eyes, beaks, or bunny ears for extra cuteness! Easter Egg Wreath Make a wreath using plastic or wooden eggs, or if you want to go the extra mile, real chocolate eggs, on a wire frame. Add ribbons or flowers for a festive touch to your front door.

Sock Bunnies: Use old socks to create adorable sock bunnies! Fill them with rice, tie them off, and add bunny ears and eyes for a fun DIY toy or decoration. Take a modern day twist on the tradtional egg hunt Easter lollipop hunt