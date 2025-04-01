Fun and easy DIY Easter crafts to keep kids entertained

Unique and Fun DIY Easter Projects to Try
Easter is the perfect time to get creative, and these fun and unique DIY projects will keep the whole family entertained.
Tie-Dye Easter Eggs:
Skip traditional dyeing and try tie-dye. Use shaving cream and food colouring to create vibrant, swirling designs. You can use brown eggs or any coloured eggs you can find, and just roll them in the mixture, rinse them off, and watch the magic happen!
Make colourful "stained glass" eggs using tissue paper and contact paper. Stick the tissue pieces on the contact paper, cut into egg shapes, and hang in the window for a colourful display.
Egg Carton Bunnies:
Turn an egg carton into cute bunny figures by painting the cups and adding ears, eyes, and a fluffy tail. These make great decorations or Easter party favours.
DIY Bunny Ears Headbands:
Create your own Easter accessories by making bunny ears headbands. Use construction paper, pipe cleaners, and cotton balls to craft a fun look for everyone.
Pom-Pom Chicks and Bunnies
Craft soft, fluffy chicks and bunnies using pom-poms. Add googly eyes, beaks, or bunny ears for extra cuteness!
Make a wreath using plastic or wooden eggs, or if you want to go the extra mile, real chocolate eggs, on a wire frame. Add ribbons or flowers for a festive touch to your front door.
Sock Bunnies:
Use old socks to create adorable sock bunnies! Fill them with rice, tie them off, and add bunny ears and eyes for a fun DIY toy or decoration.
Easter lollipop hunt
For a sweet twist on the classic Easter egg hunt, try a Lollipop Hunt. Hide wrapped lollipops around the yard or home, and let the kids search for their sugary treats. You can even colour-code them for added excitement or make it into a scavenger hunt with clues!
Healthy Easter hunt
If you're looking for a healthier option, opt for a Fruit and Veggie Hunt! Instead of chocolate eggs, hide colourful, pre-washed fruit like apples, grapes, and strawberries, or even mini veggie snacks like carrot sticks or cherry tomatoes. Kids will love the surprise, especially because they include some of the bunnies fav and it's a fun way to incorporate healthy eating into the holiday!
