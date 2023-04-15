Fun educational apps to help improve children’s performance in school

Cape Town - Owning a smart phone is not only about playing games and watching cartoons, there are educational apps too that can help you learn different things. The Mzanzi Kid's app, it is a multilingual learning app created for kids between the ages of two to six years.

It was designed to stimulate visual, speech and language literacy skills at an early age by understanding basic everyday concepts and pronunciation of speech. The app has six different South African languages. By using the app kids get to learn and speak the home languages fluently but most importantly comprehend and appreciate the diversity. The multilingual language learning app upholds the fundamentals of language acquisition before entering a schooling environment.

The app was created to nurture a future generation of multilingual kids that embraces all languages of South Africa and Africa. It also help to enhance pre-literacy levels at an early age, stimulates speech development using technology, support language acquisition before entering school but most importantly expose your child to a more diverse language vocabulary. There are maths apps too like the MyMathsApp which is completely free to use. With MyMathsApp your kids will become a pros at adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing.

The app works on your Apple iPad or Android tablet, your smartphone, your laptop and desktop computer. Allowing kids practice Maths at home, at school, or even on the bus. Another app that can help kids to master their counting skills is the Number locks World App. It is a unique animated adventure, packed with number magic that you can count on to help your child master numbers in an easy and exciting way. Numberblocks World helps build confidence in and enjoyment of maths. Numberblocks World is a fun with numbers video on demand and games subscription app aimed at kids aged 3+ with a core age group of four to six.