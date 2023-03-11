Fun ways to make your own light during load shedding

CAPE TOWN: Load shedding is currently affecting a lot of people in the country. It is also making it hard for kids to complete their homework. When the lights go off, there are a number of things that you can use to make light in the house

These may include flashlights, candles, oil lamps or battery lamps, but making your own light is more fun and educational for kids. Did you know that you can use a balloon, your hair and a fluorescent light bulb to make light? This may not take long but can last long enough for a kid to finish their homework during load shedding.

According to the website Kids Science Experiments, here are the steps to make light using a balloon: Fill a large balloon with air and tie it off. Rub the balloon on something like your hair or clothing that will create static electricity.

Hold the balloon above a bulb while moving the balloon up and down just above the bulb. Watch in amazement as the light bulb begins to glow and briefly light up. An online article by Tim Macwelch highlights other ways you can easily create light without power.

The article mentions that an ordinary food jar, with a little cooking oil and a wick, can bring a surprising amount of light into your home or campsite. You will just need a fireproof or heat-resistant container. Stick to a heat-friendly container and an ordinary plant fibre wicking material. Light the wick with an open flame. Beth Irvin shared on Facebook that they have been without electricity for a couple of hours but her husband discovered something interesting.