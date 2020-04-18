Funds, food to help vulnerable in Cape Town

Cape Town - Amid crisis, charity often flourishes, and the Mother City isn’t short on goodwill. There are reportedly more than 800 confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 deaths in the Western Cape due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and volunteers, businesses, foreign embassies, and even the judiciary, are trying to help stem the outbreak. Chinese consul-general Jing Lin donated R1.2 million to the City of Cape Town. “The virus knows no borders and no race. The international community can only win the war by working together and carrying out joint prevention and control measures and fighting against the pandemic,” said Lin. “The Chinese government and people will always remember the sincere friendship of our South African friends. We will firmly support South Africa in its fight against the epidemic.

“The people of China and South Africa are brothers and sisters. Since the outbreak, overseas and Chinese enterprises in Cape Town have shared anxieties and concerns of this city.”

Dong Gang from the Cape Town Chinese Community Police Forum added: “We regard ourselves as furniture so we must help our friends especially those who are vulnerable.”

Mayor Dan Plato said: “Your donation is helping our poor and vulnerable communities to have free and easy access to food parcels and medical supplies during these unprecedented times.”

At the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, officials distributed as many as 70 food parcels to the Southern Suburbs Legal Advice Centre.

Acting magistrate Cheryl Horn said: “With the state of everything right now it is a good time to give back. We are still in a fortunate position to be working while it is difficult for some people.

“We also have Pick * Pay in Steenberg making a donation 10 loaves of bread with butter and jam every morning to the community of Lavender Hill.”

Southern Suburbs Legal Advice Centre’s Tharwah Davids said it plans to rally volunteers to help distribute parcels next week in Pelican Park, Phumlani and Seawinds.

“We have had a long-standing relationship with the court and we are very happy to be receiving these parcels because people are struggling; wherever we can help we are happy to do that,” added Davids.

