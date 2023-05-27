Cape Town – FUNERAL directors and undertakers have warned of a looming disaster as the city only has one operational retort, a chamber where bodies are burnt. They has been forced to ferry bodies to the Eastern Cape for cremations to help ease the burden.

This week, the City of Cape Town admitted the crematorium in Maitland had been closed for two days in April and that one of the two retorts was undergoing maintenance. One retort is able to do 17 cremations in 24 hours. Sheldon Solomon, director of Fern Funerals, with the various containers that the ashes of loved ones can be kept in. There is a backlog of corpses that are not being cremated due to a low output from Maitland Crematorium, which is governed by the City of Cape Town. l TRACEY ADAMS/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA) The City said approximately 105 cremations were possible in one retort per week, if it operated 24/7. This allows 450 cremations per month.

The Drakenstein Crematorium, in Paarl, received a notice of suspension from the Cape Winelands District Municipality on February 6 and was closed on February 13. Undertakers said they were forced to utilise cremation chambers in Gqeberha, the Durbanville Crematorium or George at an extra cost. For Sheldon Solomon, the director of Fern Funerals in the Western Cape, the backlog could be the final nail in the coffin for his business, as hundreds of clients are left traumatised waiting for their loved one’s ashes.

Solomon is one of the undertakers who has been forced to transport bodies to Gqeberha. At one point, he had 15 bodies in coffins, waiting to be sent for cremation. “We were never told why it was closed or what is happening. It took more than a month for people to receive ashes. Clients were calling us and did not trust that it was their loved one’s ashes.” For Karin Shacks, losing her husband was devastating. It became more traumatising when she had to wait six weeks for his ashes as his body was taken to PE for cremation.

“It was a nightmare; for those weeks he was sitting at Maitland the whole time and then they decided to close and he was sent him to the Eastern Cape. “I will always wonder if it is his ashes even though they said there are serial numbers.” Grahame Erntzen of Erntzen Funerals said he had the same experience: “I had to wait for a cancellation before I could do a cremation now in May and the person passed away in April.”

The province has five crematoriums in total, three of which are fully functional. These include George and Worcester. The National Funeral Directors Association of Southern African (NFDA) chairperson Deon Solomon said: “Winter is our peak. It is our season and it has been statistically proven. We will now not only sit with a backlog but with a disaster.” Solomon said they wrote an urgent letter to MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, pleading for the backlog to be dealt with.

“There is currently a backlog of four weeks for a cremation to take place. This is devastating for our industry and to the public. Families of the deceased need closure on the death of a loved one.” In response to the letter, Bredell’s office said they were aware of the situation. “Our departments, as well as Health, are working with the industry and the City of Cape Town to find short-term solutions to address the immediate backlog that exists.

“But also longer-term solutions to help guide and support the functioning of crematoriums in the province,” he said. Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross, said maintenance of the retorts at Maitland was under way. There were two contracts in place for new retorts at the end of the year. “The current maintenance on one of the cremation chambers is short term. Once back on line, the Maitland Crematorium will have capacity of approximately 34 cremations per 24 hours.

“The facility is licensed to operate 24 hours and while there is only one cremator operational, they are operating 24/7. The crematorium was closed, for repairs, on April 24 midday until Wednesday, 26 April 2023 midday due to a breakdown on the cremator in service. “This work was completed and commissioned and the alternate cremator was back on line from midday April 26. “Approximately 105 cremations are possible on one cremator per week if they operate 24/7.