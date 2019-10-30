More than a century ago, the pontoon was installed to transport people, animals and goods across the river.
It is now part of the provincial Department of Transport and Public Works fleet.
According to the Visit Swellendam website, the pontoon is “something out of a storybook”.
“Before roads made travel from Cape Town easy, Malgas was an inland port for steamboats transporting provisions to the Swellendam area. The Breede River is navigable for around 50km inland to Malgas. That is why this was once an important trading port that served the whole area. When Malgas fell into disuse as a port, the authorities decided there wasn’t sufficient traffic to justify the building of a bridge,” the site reads.