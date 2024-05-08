Gallery: 7 dead, 16 in critical condition among the 36 workers retrieved from site of George building collapse

Cape Town - George Municipality has confirmed that at midday, the figures from the morning remained unchanged. The municipality said that by noon on Wednesday, 36 of the workers had been retrieved and of those, seven were dead, 16 in critical condition, six had life-threatening injuries (yellow patients) and seven minor injuries (green patients).

Thirty-nine of the initial 75 workers remain unaccounted for. “A specialised asbestos removal company is currently tasked with deconstructing the parking structure located at the back of the site. “This is to aid access for rescue operations which continue at the building collapse site on Victoria Street. The rescue operation is approaching 46 hours as of 12 this afternoon, 8 May,” the municipality said.

About 200 emergency personnel from the City of Cape Town, Worcester and Breede Valley, along with volunteers, are assisting in finding the trapped workers. Teams of three are working in rotation around the clock to save the lives of workers trapped in the rubble. The building consisted of underground parking and four floors. The floors were not completed.

Dozens of workers have been rescued from the debris over the past two days. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde thanked all those who have been assisting in the rescue and emergency response. “From the first responders, who have been working tirelessly since Monday afternoon to save the lives of the trapped construction workers, to residents who turned out in their numbers to offer help in any way that they can.

"You all make me as your premier of this extraordinary province humble and grateful for everything you have done and are still doing." George Building Collapse: Moses Malala, 35, who works under a subcontractor called Boss Over Construction, tells the Cape Argus the situation is painful, and since Monday they have been on the site trying to remove bodies.



He added that while an arduous few days lay ahead as search and rescue efforts continued, the heart and soul that volunteers and NGOs had shown in offering support to the families of the affected construction workers had been extraordinary. "There are so many to thank, and I know that there are countless more organisations and residents that I must still thank.

“Thank you to LoveGeorge, Gift of the Givers, SARZA, the Lions of George, Garden Route Food Pantry and Food Sock Meals, Neighbourhood Watches and Community Policing Forums, and all the individual residents who have helped,” Winde said. “Without us all pulling together, we would not have been able to respond to this incident in the way that we have. We must not give up hope. To all the emergency personnel assisting: you are true heroes. “My heart goes out to the families of the deceased. I share your pain. We will do everything we can to ensure we determine the exact cause of this incident. Every time one of those huge pieces of concrete is lifted from the site, I hope fervently for good news.”